Nets hope to get Durant started, 76ers try to finish Raptors

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Scoring has rarely looked so difficult for Kevin Durant. A four-time league leader who averaged 29.9 points this season, Durant missed each of his 10 shots in the second half of Game 2 against Boston. He made just 13 of 41 while the Brooklyn Nets fell into a 2-0 hole. The Nets host Game 3 on Saturday and might get Ben Simmons back in Game 4 on Monday. They could be facing elimination by then if Durant doesn’t revert to the player who was averaging 29.5 points in the postseason coming into this series, third-highest ever. Philadelphia can become the first team in the second round by beating Toronto to finish a sweep.