CHICAGO (AP) — The start of the Pittsburgh Pirates-Chicago Cubs game has been pushed back because of inclement weather in the forecast. The NL Central teams were slated to play at 2:20 p.m. EDT, but instead will play at 8:05 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field. José Quintana is slated to start for Pittsburgh, and fellow left-hander Drew Smyly pitches for Chicago. The Pirates beat the Cubs 4-3 in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night.