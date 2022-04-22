Seahawks face critical draft beginning with No. 9 selection

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the better part of a decade, the first-round of the NFL draft has proved to be rather boring for the Seattle Seahawks. Not this year. The Seahawks have the No. 9 pick: It’s the first time Seattle has selected in the top 10 since 2010 when it drafted left tackle Russell Okung at No. 6 overall. Seattle also has two picks in the second round and one in the third. Some of Seattle’s eight total picks came via the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The trade of Wilson has put quarterback in focus for the Seahawks, but offensive line, pass rush and cornerback seem higher priorities.