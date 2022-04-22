Wright cites lost ‘edge’ in surprise Villanova retirement

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jay Wright says he no longer had the mental edge he needed to continue his career and that’s why he decided to retire at Villanova. The 60-year-old Wright shocked college basketball this week with his retirement from the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career. His last game was a loss this season in the Final Four. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and turned the program over to his former assistant coach, Kyle Neptune. Wright says he had contemplated retirement before, but he knew down the stretch of this this past season it was definitively his last. Wright says he considers himself officially retired from all levels of coaching.