Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:10 PM

Brad Miller single, replay, help Rangers edge A’s 2-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brad Miller hit a key single in the eighth inning that drove in two runs after a replay review initiated by the umpires, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0. The winning rally started when Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun chased Frankie Montas with consecutive one-out singles. After Domingo Acevedo retired pinch-hitter Jonah Heim on a groundout, Miller lined a 1-1 pitch to left. Garcia scored easily but pinch-runner Eli White was thrown out at home by a strong throw from Tony Kemp. The umpires initiated a crew chief review and overturned the initial call, ruling A’s catcher Sean Murphy illegally blocked the plate. A’s manager Mark Kotsay protested in between innings and was ejected.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content