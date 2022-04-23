Brad Miller single, replay, help Rangers edge A’s 2-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brad Miller hit a key single in the eighth inning that drove in two runs after a replay review initiated by the umpires, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0. The winning rally started when Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun chased Frankie Montas with consecutive one-out singles. After Domingo Acevedo retired pinch-hitter Jonah Heim on a groundout, Miller lined a 1-1 pitch to left. Garcia scored easily but pinch-runner Eli White was thrown out at home by a strong throw from Tony Kemp. The umpires initiated a crew chief review and overturned the initial call, ruling A’s catcher Sean Murphy illegally blocked the plate. A’s manager Mark Kotsay protested in between innings and was ejected.