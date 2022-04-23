Cabrera reaches 3,000-hit mark, Tigers and Rockies split DH

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera achieved another major milestone as the Detroit Tigers ruled the day. Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies won the night. Cabrera needed only one at-bat Saturday to deliver his long-awaited 3,000th career hit, quickly reaching the mark as the Tigers routed the Rockies 13-0 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Gomber tossed six scoreless innings as the Rockies spoiled the major league pitching debut of Beau Brieske with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. Cabrera became the 33rd player in major league history and first Venezuelan-born player to reach the 3,000-hit mark when he grounded a first-inning single into right field.