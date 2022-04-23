Christopher Bell leads Toyota lockout of Talladega front row

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify. Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for Sunday’s race. JGR is coming off a win last Sunday with Kyle Busch at Bristol. Toyota grabbed four of the top seven starting spots. Defending race winner Brad Keselowski qualified 15th. Keselowski is the winningest driver in the field with six victories at the track.