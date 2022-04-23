Man United loses 3-1 at Arsenal, further damages top-4 hopes

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Erik ten Hag looks likely to be taking over a Manchester United team missing from the Champions League. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United was beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in the Premier League and dropped six points off its rival in the race for a top-four finish. Granit Xhaka’s long-range, 70th-minute strike clinched victory for Arsenal in a wild game at Emirates Stadium that saw the home team lead 2-0 after 32 minutes before withstanding a United fightback launched by Ronaldo’s 100th Premier League goal. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for United when the score was 2-1.