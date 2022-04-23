Sean Clifford, Penn State offense looking for improvement

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford enters his sixth season with the Nittany Lions and fourth as their starter. He says he feels like an “old man” at 23 since he’s surrounded by so many fresh-faced 18- and 19-year-olds but likes the way spring ball has gone. Head coach James Franklin believes Clifford had his most productive spring because his practice numbers were the best they’ve been in nearly every category. Clifford had most of the last week of practice off to give freshmen Drew Allar, Beau Pribulla and Christian Veilleux more chances to work.