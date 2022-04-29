Grizzlies rally again past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points to steer a third fourth-quarter comeback victory in the series by the Memphis Grizzlies, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 114-106 victory in Game 6. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies. They withstood another quiet night by Ja Morant and another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years, this time to meet Golden State. They’ll host Game 1 in Memphis.