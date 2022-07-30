Bayern beats Leipzig in super cup, Leverkusen upset in cup

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Sadio Mané has scored to help Bayern Munich defeat Leipzig 5-3 and win the German Super Cup. Jamal Musiala, Mané and Benjamin Pavard all scored in the first half as 10-time Bundesliga champion Bayern threatened a rout in Leipzig. But the visitors needed Leroy Sané to seal the win in the eighth minute of injury time. Serge Gnabry also scored for Bayern. Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne were upset in the first round of the German Cup. Third-division club Elversberg stunned Leverkusen 4-3. Cologne lost to second-division team Jahn Regensburg 4-3 on penalties.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.