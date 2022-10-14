Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement. Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his career. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. Sutter won a World Series in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.