Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led all scorers with 24 and the Heat survived a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109. Butler scored 23 for Miami, including a three-point play with 1:48 left that put the Heat ahead to stay. Bam Adebayo scored 19, Duncan Robinson had 17 and Kyle Lowry added 13 for Miami, which won on coach Erik Spoelstra’s 52nd birthday. Curry had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Klay Thompson added 19 for the Warriors.

