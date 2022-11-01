Deion Sanders forbids Jackson St from leaving Houston hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they’re in Houston for Saturday’s game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU’s hotel this weekend and warned players about changing past relationships.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.