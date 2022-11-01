Ducks overcome Karlsson’s hat trick, beat Sharks 6-5 in SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry scored shootout goals and the Anaheim Ducks overcame Erik Karlsson’s first career hat trick to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-5 on Tuesday night. Logan Couture scored for San Jose in the shootout but Anthony Stolarz stopped Karlsson and Kevin Labanc to earn his first win of the year. Stolarz finished with 39 saves to improve to 6-1 against the Sharks in his career. Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim. Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano and Max Comtois also scored as the Ducks won their first road game of the year, improving to 1-5-1. Karlsson had three goals and an assist for San Jose. Timo Meier added two goals.

