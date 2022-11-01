Kreider’s overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.