Kucherov scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Senators 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3. Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev. Kucherov has a four-game goal streak and an eight-game point streak overall. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk had his shot during a breakaway with 1 second to play go just wide. Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 12 saves. Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg stopped 30 shots.

