Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

Bruce Boudreau became the second-fastest coach in NHL history to 600 wins. He reached the milestone with the Vancouver Canucks last week in his 1,049th regular-season game. Boudreau still believes in a lot of the principles he had as an offensive player who wanted freedom to make plays with the puck and coaches with that mentality. He has also adapted to a changing landscape since he finally got his first NHL job in 2007. The past 15 years have seen changes in analytics and video study that Boudreau has rolled with into the record books.

