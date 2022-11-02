Canadian defender Kennedy to miss World Cup

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian defender Scott Kennedy will miss the World Cup after injuring a shoulder. The 25-year-old, who has eight international appearances, was hurt Saturday while playing for Regensburg against Rostock in the German second tier, leaving the match in the seventh minute. Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old midfielder and Canada’s captain, hopes to be regaining fitness along with midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who is coming back from a concussion. In the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada opens Group F in Qatar against Belgium on Nov. 23, before facing Croatia four days later and Morocco on Dec. 1.

