US to start 2026 World Cup prep against Serbia, Colombia

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January. The U.S. will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and meet Colombia three days later in Carson, California. The matches are not on FIFA international dates, which means most Europe-based players will not be available. The U.S. roster will include players from Major League Soccer teams preparing for the season. Europe-based players will return for CONCACAF Nations League matches in March.

