Iran will likely have backup keeper in match against Wales

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand likely sidelined after a scary injury in Iran’s World Cup opener, backup Hossein Hosseini has a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, faces Wales on Friday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Hosseini has already faced a daunting opponent in Qatar, taking over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. He says the defeat was a learning experience for his team.

