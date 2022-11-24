Jack Eichel thankful to be having fun on the ice once again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel is finally having fun playing hockey again, and he couldn’t be any more thankful. A little more than a year after having an artificial disk replacement procedure on his neck, he’s at the top of his game and loves his new home with the Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel is on pace to finish with a career-best 101 points after scoring a goal and adding an assist in Wednesday night’s 4-1 home win over Ottawa. His career high is 82 points in 2018-19 with Buffalo.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.