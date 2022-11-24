Mahaney scores 20, Saint Mary’s beats Vanderbilt 75-65

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Logan Johnson added 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Saint Mary’s beat Vanderbilt 75-65 in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy. Mitchell Saxen also scored 19 points for Saint Mary’s (6-0). Jordan Wright led Vanderbilt (2-3) with 22 points. Tyrin Lawrence and Liam Robbins scored 13 points apiece and Stute added 12 points and eight rebounds. Vanderbilt, which trailed 35-38 at halftime, shot 54% from the field in the second half but couldn’t consistently get defensive stops. The Gaels made 29 of 51 (56.9%) from the field overall and shot 58.3% (14 of 24) after halftime.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.