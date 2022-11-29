Attorney: As QB Watson returns, accusers say ‘we matter’

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for the women who settled their lawsuits against Deshaun Watson says most of his clients have no interest in his return to Houston on Sunday. But attorney Tony Buzbee says about 10 of the women who accused Watson of sexual harassment and assault during massages have planned to attend the game at Houston’s NRG Stadium when the Browns take on the Texans and watch him play in his return from an 11-game suspension. Experts says it’s unclear if the spotlight Watson is expected to get this week will mean continued attention on the allegations against him and what his accusers say is trauma they’re still dealing with, or if it’s the first step in shifting the conversation strictly to football.

