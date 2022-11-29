Connor McDavid on familiar path that could see 50 goals

Edmonton star Connor McDavid is a much different player 500-plus games into his NHL career than he was seven years ago when he made his debut. He is generally considered the best hockey player in the world. He has followed a Sidney Crosby-like path of turning individual weaknesses into strengths. McDavid is again leading the league in points and among the top candidates for league MVP. His next trick may be scoring 50 goals in a season for the first time. A quarter of the way in, McDavid is on pace for more than 60.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.