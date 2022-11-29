England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament.

