Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is leaving the team at the end of next month after four years in which they often struggled to keep up with Formula One’s leaders. Binotto has been with Ferrari for 28 years and took over the team principal role in 2019. The team was winless in 2020 and 2021. It started 2022 promisingly as Charles Leclerc won two of the opening three races. His title challenge fizzled out as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the championship with ease.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.