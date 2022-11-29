Harbaugh, Iowa’s Campbell win Big Ten’s top football honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has announced Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the conference coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year. Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week’s win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis. Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of the Hawkeyes’ defense. Campbell was the league’s leading tackler in 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.