Jeimer Candelario agrees to 1-year contract with Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infielder Jeimer Candelario has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals to give them someone to compete for the starting job at third base. The 29-year-old Candelario is a switch-hitter who is coming off a down year for the Detroit Tigers. He hit just .217 with a .272 on-base percentage in 2022. In 2021, Candelario tied for the major league lead with 42 doubles and batted .271 with a .351 on-base percentage, 16 homers and a career-best 67 RBIs. He was with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and the start of 2017, then was traded to Detroit during the 2017 season.

