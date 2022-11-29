Messi likened to skiing great Alberto Tomba by Poland coach

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has delved into the worlds of skiing and tennis when assessing the task facing his players in stopping Argentina great Lionel Messi at the World Cup. A draw for Poland in Wednesday’s game at Stadium 974 will secure a place in the last 16 but the team’s chances of advancing hinge largely on how it deals with Messi. Michniewicz used other sports as a reference. He likened Messi to former Italian skier Alberto Tomba. He also says reducing the game to a head-to-head between Messi and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski is wrong because “it’s not tennis … they’re not serving to each other.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.