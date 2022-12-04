Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Malik Hooker returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown against his former team in a 33-point fourth quarter for Dallas, propelling the Cowboys to a 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker’s scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns. The Cowboys had their highest-scoring quarter since at least 1991. It was just the third time in NFL history a team scored as many as 33 points in the fourth. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and lost a fumble for the Colts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.