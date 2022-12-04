Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play and the Seattle Seahawks overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner for a 27-23 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Rams. Smith passed for a career-high 367 yards and threw three TD passes as the Seahawks snapped a two-game skid. After Cam Akers’ second TD run put the Rams ahead with 2:56 to play, Smith patiently directed the winning 75-yard drive capped by Metcalf’s score. Wagner had two sacks and an interception for the Rams in his first career game against Seattle.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.