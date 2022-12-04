North Texas fires Littrell after .500 record over 7 years

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Bowl-bound North Texas has fired coach Seth Littrell, who went 44-44 over seven seasons. University president Neal Smatresk says the decision to make the move came after a thorough assessment of the program. The Mean Green are 7-6 after losing 48-27 to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game Friday night. Phil Bennett, their defensive coordinator the past two seasons, will be the interim head coach. North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17. North Texas also has an interim athletic director after Wren Baker was named as West Virginia’s new AD last week.

