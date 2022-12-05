Hawks’ Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder but did not attend the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game. Young, who was in the lineup for Monday’s game against Oklahoma City, declined to take questions before the game, but McMillan told reporters before tipoff that he addressed the team and spoke with Young after the morning shootaround. McMillan said he never told Young to skip the game.

