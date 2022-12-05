Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft. The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. The junior from Rockwall, Texas, set school records in 2021 for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). His yardage total broke a 20-year-old Big Ten Conference record. The Buckeyes play top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

