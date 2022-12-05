Saudi set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India withdrew its bid. The Asian Football Confederation issued a statement Monday saying the All Indian Football Federation had withdrawn from the host selection process. No reason was published. The bids from India and Saudi Arabia had been shortlisted by the AFC’s executive committee in October and the final decision was expected to be made in February. Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 tournament. The 2023 Asian Cup will be played in Qatar after China withdrew as host.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.