St Louis Cards announcer McLaughlin arrested on DWI charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin has been charged as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated. He was charged Monday, a day after he was arrested in suburban St. Louis. Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said. The 48-year-old McLaughlin has been a Cardinals broadcaster for more than two decades. He’s also done NFL games for Fox. In a statement, the Cardinals and Bally Sports said they were “very disappointed” to hear about the arrest and were working to gather more information.

