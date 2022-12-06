Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy and the dancing are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. Their big win Monday night over South Korea secured Brazil a place in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start in which it lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. Neymar retuned in style and looked fully fit in Brazil’s 4-1 win at Stadium 974. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored. And they all went back to dancing after the goals.

