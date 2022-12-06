Francis scores 14 as No. 1 Houston downs North Florida 76-42

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja’Vier Francis scored 14 points, star Marcus Sasser had 12 in the first eight minutes before leaving with a cut over his eye, and top-ranked Houston coasted to a 76-42 win over North Florida. Sasser, who entered the game averaging 17.5 points, made two 3-pointers early as the Cougars scored the first eight points of the game. He continued his hot start, scoring 12 points as Houston (9-0) built a 24-13 lead with about 12 minutes left in the first half. But he got hit in the face soon after and left the game with the cut above his left eye. A school spokesman said he received stitches for the cut and was questionable to return. But, he didn’t come back with the Cougars holding a huge lead for the rest of the game.

