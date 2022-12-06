Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan’s Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League. He has a .327 batting average with 133 homers and 467 RBIs over seven seasons in the Japanese majors.

