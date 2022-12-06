EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Led by Rienk Mast’s 12 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 56-54. The Braves moved to 7-3 with the win and the Cougars fell to 7-3.

