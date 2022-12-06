Nancy hired as coach of MLS’s Columbus, leaves Montreal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wilfried Nancy has been hired to coach Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, replacing Caleb Porter. Nancy was born in France and spent the last two seasons as coach of CF Montreal, which agreed to release Nancy and some of his assistants in exchange for compensation. Montreal had a team-best 20 wins, nine losses and five draws last season to finish second in the Eastern Conference. Porter was fired in October, one day after Columbus failed to make the playoffs. Porter had a regular-season record of 45 wins, 43 losses and seven draws in four seasons.

