No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining, and No. 17 Illinois rallied for an 85-78 victory over second-ranked Texas in the Jimmy V Classic. Matthew Mayer, who faced Texas several times at Baylor, tied a career high with 21 points as he made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 10. Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation at Madison Square Garden. Shannon took over in the extra period to help Illinois beat a ranked foe for the second time this season. Timmy Allen scored a season-high 21 points for previously unbeaten Texas.

