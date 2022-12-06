No. 9 Arkansas takes control late, tops UNC Greensboro 65-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. scored 22 points to help No. 9 Arkansas overcome a sluggish offensive showing and outlast North Carolina-Greensboro 65-58. Smith was playing just his third game. The Razorbacks shot 33.3% and trailed for a majority of the game. Arkansas didn’t take the lead for good until Devo Davis made a pair of free throws with 4:04 left. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Arkansas, Davis had 10 points and 10 boards, and Black scored 11 points. Donovan Atwell led UNC Greensboro with 12 points and Dante Treacy added 11.

