TCU’s Garrett Riley is Broyles Award winner as top assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley has been named winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation. Riley coached Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and coordinated the top offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs lead the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or longer. They are in the College Football Playoff for the first time. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley was offensive coordinator at SMU for two seasons before moving with Sonny Dykes to TCU this year.

