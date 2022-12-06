UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV announced former Missouri football coach Barry Odom will take over the same position for the Rebels. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. UNLV will formally introduce Odom at a news conference Wednesday morning. Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after going 5-7 this season and 7-23 over three years.

