France reaches Euro 2024 semifinals after penalty shootout victory over Portugal

(CNN) — France edged into into the semifinals of Euro 2024 after beating Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the game finished 0-0 on Friday.

Theo Hernández scored the decisive penalty to seal the quarterfinal victory in Hamburg, after João Félix had hit the post earlier in the shootout.

The game had been billed as Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Kylian Mbappé but it was a match of few chances, with both teams showcasing their excellent defensive records at the tournament rather than taking risks to find a goal.

Mbappé was substituted at the end of the first period of extra-time. Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored Portugal’s first penalty of the shootout, though he also missed a golden chance during normal time when he set up by Francisco Conceição.

France will face Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 9 in Munich.

