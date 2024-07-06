Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and 2 former Maryland high school teammates killed in 3-car crash

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Khyree Jackson, an NFL draft pick in April for the Minnesota Vikings, and two former high school teammates died Saturday following an overnight car crash. Jackson was 24.

Three vehicles were involved in the fatal crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, state police said in a statement. Jackson, a front-seat passenger in a Dodge Charger, and Isaiah Hazel, the driver of that vehicle. were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Anthony Lytton Jr., who was sitting in the rear seat, was pronounced dead at a hospital, state police said.

Investigators believe the driver of a silver Infiniti “attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger” and then struck another vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, according to the state police news release.

“The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest,” the statement said.

Maryland State Police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor. Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the county state’s attorney’s office, police said.

According to a post on X from the Henry A. Wise High School athletic department, Jackson, Hazel and Lytton were teammates at the school in Upper Marlboro for several seasons.

Hazel played collegiately at Maryland and Charlotte, while Lytton was on teams at Florida State, Penn State and Bowie State.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Khyree’s passing,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. “Khyree had an extremely bright future ahead of him as a player, and it was clear he was dedicated to being a tremendous person who made a positive difference in people’s lives.”

The Vikings said they have been in contact with Jackson’s family, offering support and have informed Jackson’s teammates, coaches and staff of the tragic situation.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.

“I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Minnesota drafted the cornerback out of the University of Oregon in the fourth round of April’s draft. Jackson was a first-team All-Pac 12 player in his only season with the Ducks in 2023, starting all 12 games.

In his first two collegiate seasons, Jackson played at the University of Alabama in 2021-22, appearing in 21 games with 14 total tackles. His first career start for the Crimson Tide was in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022.

