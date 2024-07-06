Norwegian cyclist André Drege dies after crashing in race at age 25

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Norwegian cyclist André Drege has died aged 25 following a crash at the Tour of Austria, his team Coop-Repsol announced on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“André’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected.”

According to the European Cycling Union (UEC), Drege died after crashing while descending the Grossglockner, an Austrian mountain that riders climbed on stage 4 of this year’s race on Saturday as they completed the 151.7 kilometer route from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and teammates,” the organization added. “Rest in peace, André.”

Race organizers for the Tour of Austria have not yet announced whether Sunday’s stage will go ahead as planned.

This year, Drege had enjoyed some of his best results in his nascent cycling career, winning the general classifications at the Tour of Rhodes and South Aegean Tour as well as a stage at the Circuit des Ardennes.

He began cycling aged 14 when he borrowed his dad’s road bike and eventually moved from his hometown of Stranda in Norway to Lillehammer to access the best training, according to his team.

After news of his death broke, the cycling world paid tribute to Drege with several teams offering their condolences.

“An awful day for cycling, another life gone too soon,” Team DSM-firmenich PostNL wrote on X.

Intermarché-Wanty wrote on X that it was “heartbroken to learn the passing of our fellow colleague cyclist André Drege, who had a wonderful career ahead of him,” while the UCI – cycling’s governing body – said it was “devastated” by the news.

Drege’s death comes just over a year after another professional cyclist in his 20s – Gino Mäder – died in a crash during a stage of the Tour de Suisse.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.