Lewis Hamilton takes thrilling victory at home British Grand Prix

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Lewis Hamilton won his home race at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, battling to a thrilling, record-breaking victory as the lead changed hands several times on a rain-slicked track at Silverstone.

The seven-time world champion rolled back the years to take his first race win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and a record ninth victory at Silverstone, prompting delirious celebrations from the packed home crowd as a tearful Hamilton paraded around the track, holding the Union Jack aloft from his car.

And it was his old rival, Max Verstappen, who Hamilton fought off to secure the win as the Red Bull driver chipped away at the Briton’s lead in a dramatic finish, but was unable to overtake him.

